1–West Virginia takes care of business. I didn't expect that I was going to learn anything groundbreaking from the Mountaineers matchup against FCS opponent Duquesne. And I didn't necessarily, although credit to West Virginia from bouncing back after a very poor start to take complete control an look like a power five team.

The Mountaineers were able to essentially put the game away by the end of the first half and allow the second to get some valuable reps for players up and down the roster. That was the goal coming into it the game and mission accomplished with what didn't seem like any serious injury issues.

Granted there are still some concerns with this football team, most notably in the secondary as the Mountaineers struggled early in the contest. The group did bounce back later in the game for the most part but the schedule isn't going to get any easier and if an FCS team completes 8 passes for 104 yards, it's concerning.