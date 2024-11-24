Advertisement
Published Nov 24, 2024
PFF: Grades from West Virginia vs. UCF
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Staff Writer

WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

A detailed explanation of the PFF's grading system can be found at the end of the article.

PFF Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

OFFENSE:

OFFENSE
*=Played 10 snaps or fewer.
PlayerPositionGrade

Hudson Clement

RWR

74.3

CJ Donaldson

HB

74.0

Garrett Greene

QB

72.9

Rodney Gallagher

SLWR

65.2

Ja'Quay Hubbard

RG

63.3

Jahiem White

HB

63.2

Justin Robinson

LWR

62.3

Wyatt Milum

LT

62.0

Xavier Bausley*

RT

60.0

CJ Cole*

SRWR

60.0

Jarel Williams*

RWR

59.1

Tyler Evans*

LWR

59.0

Preston Fox

RWR

58.8

Tomas Rimac

LG

58.4

Ric'Darious Farmer*

SRWR

57.8

Nick Malone

RT

55.7

Landen Livingston

C

55.6

Sullivan Weidman*

RG

54.4

Brandon Yates

C

53.4

Jack Sammarco*

TE-L

51.3

Kole Taylor

TE-R

48.-

Treylan Davis

TE-R

40.0

West Virginia's offense vs. UCF defense

TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

75.6

Receiver/Pass Routes

67.9

UCF

Coverage

58.9

TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

73.2

UCF

Rushing Defense

81.2

TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

64.1

Run Blocking

46.1

UCF

Pass Rush

69.6

Tackling

62.2

DEFENSE:

*Played 10 snaps or fewer.
PlayerPositionGrade

Tyrin Bradley

WLB

85.4

Trey Lathan

MLB

79.7

Fatorma Mulbah

NT

78.9

Sean Martin

DLE

76.2

Dontez Fagan

LCB

70.8

Hammond Russell

NT

67.5

TJ Jackson

DRE

67.3

Jaheem Joseph

FS

64.2

Nate Gabriel*

NT

61.1

Israel Boyce*

SS

61.1

Ty French

WLB

60.8

Anthony Wilson

SS

60.6

Kekoura Tarnue

SS

60.0

Adani Redwood

DRE

58.7

Ben Cutter

MLB

58.6

Garnett Hollis Jr.

RCB

52.7

Reid Carrico

MLB

47.4

Josiah Trotter

MLB

46.3

TeamPosition GroupGrade

UCF

Passing Offense

77.2


Receiver/Pass Routes

68.8

West Virginia

Coverage

62.8

TeamPosition GroupGrade

UCF

Rushing Offense

70.1

West Virginia

Rushing Defense

77.9

TeamPosition GroupGrade

UCF

Pass Blocking

59.1

Run Blocking

44.2

West Virginia

Pass Rush

62.9

Tackling

77.5

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their matchup against the latest opponent.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

----------

