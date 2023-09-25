1–West Virginia is 3-1. Just like we all drew it up the Mountaineers have won three games in a row for the first time under Neal Brown in a season where the program was picked dead last in the Big 12 Conference. West Virginia also snapped a four game losing streak to Texas Tech in grinding out yet another physical, hard-fought 20-13 win.

For the second consecutive game, West Virginia relied on a dominant effort from their defense allowing just an average of 10 points over the past two games. This wasn't pretty at all and nobody is going to confuse what happened with a beauty contest, but the Mountaineers were able to get it done at home against a team that had their number in a big way since Brown took over the program.