West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Brandon Homady

West Virginia has rounded out the high school portion of the 2025 offensive line recruiting class with a commitment from Parma (Oh.) Padua Franciscan 2025 offensive lineman Brandon Homady. Homady, 6-foot-3, 280-pounds, had previously been committed to Ohio since mid-August but the Mountaineers surged in his recruitment after initially extending a scholarship offer Oct. 19. The Ohio native took an unofficial visit for the Iowa State game and then returned to campus for an official over the weekend. That proved to be the difference as he would flip his pledge to the Big 12 Conference program after wrapping up his visit where he was able to get an in-depth look at the Mountaineers on and off the field.

The Mountaineers are impressed with his physicality on the field and believe that he would be a good fit at either center or guard on the offensive front which became an area of need for the program in recent weeks. On top of Ohio, the Rivals.com two-star prospect also held scholarship offers from Bowling Green, Kent State, Colgate, Dartmouth, Pennsylvania, Bucknell, Eastern Illinois and a number of others. Homady becomes the fourth offensive line commitment for West Virginia joining Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2025 offensive lineman Gavin Crawford, Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive lineman Eidan Buchanan and Cincinnati (Oh.) La Salle 2025 offensive tackle Jahmir Davis. He is the 23rd commitment overall for the Mountaineers in the 2025 cycle. WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Homady and what it means for the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future. Skill set: Homady has good feet and moves well for his size. He is athletic enough that in his highlights he even shows the ability to catch a pass and get into the end zone. Equipped to pull and get to the second level, Homady plays the game with high energy and seeks contact when he gets off the ball. While he plays offensive tackle at the high school level, will likely move inside in college and his frame and athleticism will be a good fit for what the Mountaineers like to do there. Homady gets good push and uses his hands well in both run and pass blocking situations. He is a relentless blocker and is able to get his opponent to the ground in most situations given his overall skill set and willingness at the position. West Virginia has had a lot of success with similar athletic interior linemen in the past and the Mountaineers likely believe that they’ve found an under the radar addition in what Homady brings to the table.