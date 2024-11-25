West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Brandon Homady

West Virginia has rounded out the high school portion of the 2025 offensive line recruiting class with a commitment from Parma (Oh.) Padua Franciscan 2025 offensive lineman Brandon Homady.
Homady, 6-foot-3, 280-pounds, had previously been committed to Ohio since mid-August but the Mountaineers surged in his recruitment after initially extending a scholarship offer Oct. 19. The Ohio native took an unofficial visit for the Iowa State game and then returned to campus for an official over the weekend.
That proved to be the difference as he would flip his pledge to the Big 12 Conference program after wrapping up his visit where he was able to get an in-depth look at the Mountaineers on and off the field.
The Mountaineers are impressed with his physicality on the field and believe that he would be a good fit at either center or guard on the offensive front which became an area of need for the program in recent weeks.
On top of Ohio, the Rivals.com two-star prospect also held scholarship offers from Bowling Green, Kent State, Colgate, Dartmouth, Pennsylvania, Bucknell, Eastern Illinois and a number of others.
Homady becomes the fourth offensive line commitment for West Virginia joining Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2025 offensive lineman Gavin Crawford, Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive lineman Eidan Buchanan and Cincinnati (Oh.) La Salle 2025 offensive tackle Jahmir Davis.
He is the 23rd commitment overall for the Mountaineers in the 2025 cycle.
WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Homady and what it means for the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future.
Skill set:
Homady has good feet and moves well for his size. He is athletic enough that in his highlights he even shows the ability to catch a pass and get into the end zone. Equipped to pull and get to the second level, Homady plays the game with high energy and seeks contact when he gets off the ball.
While he plays offensive tackle at the high school level, will likely move inside in college and his frame and athleticism will be a good fit for what the Mountaineers like to do there. Homady gets good push and uses his hands well in both run and pass blocking situations. He is a relentless blocker and is able to get his opponent to the ground in most situations given his overall skill set and willingness at the position.
West Virginia has had a lot of success with similar athletic interior linemen in the past and the Mountaineers likely believe that they’ve found an under the radar addition in what Homady brings to the table.
Fitting the program:
West Virginia was in search of an athletic interior option on the offensive line and Homady brings that to the table. The Mountaineers made a push to get him in the fold after bringing him to campus for the Iowa State game and things only continued to build from that point forward.
Homady fits the profile of what West Virginia has had a lot of success with on the offensive line in the past and while he will need to get stronger and fill out his frame this isn’t that uncommon. Still, with four offensive linemen graduating at season’s end, Homady is going to have chances to see where he stacks up after some time to develop at the college level in a structured weight program.
West Virginia has continued to recruit the state of Ohio with high success and Homady is just the latest example of that giving the Mountaineers an under the radar addition to their class at this late stage.
Recruiting the position:
The addition of Homady should put a close on the prep portion of offensive line additions for this cycle but depending on what emerges the Mountaineers could always look to the junior college ranks to further bolster what they have added in this class. Still, West Virginia was able to get a good mix of interior and offensive tackle bodies with their four commitments to address the biggest needs.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe