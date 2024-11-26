West Virginia adds versatile 2025 athlete Russell to class

West Virginia has added a versatile piece to the 2025 recruiting class with a commitment from Columbus (Oh.) Beechcroft 2025 athlete Tyrell Russell following an official visit to campus.
Russell, 5-foot-11, 175-pounds, selected West Virginia over Toledo where he was previously committed along with other scholarship offers from Nebraska, Marshall and Akron.
The Rivals.com two-star prospect had been committed to Toledo since July, but the Mountaineers turned up their interest after a strong senior season on the field. Recruiting coordinator Trey Neyer served as the primary contact and things only continued to build out from that point forward between the two.
The talented athlete plays on both sides of the football but will likely begin his career in Morgantown on the defensive side of the football.
As a junior, Russell had over 2,000 all-purpose yards and 19 touchdowns to go along with 45 tackles and an interception on the defensive side of the football.
He has been timed at 10.55 in the 100-meter dash and 4.34 in the shuttle, while showcasing his speed on the football field with a 4.4 40-yard dash.
Russell is the sixth commitment for West Virginia in the defensive backfield behind Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork 2025 cornerback Elgin Sessions, Tampa (Fla.) Gaither 2025 cornerback Serious Stinyard, Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal 2025 defensive back Terrance “Deuce” Edwards, Lakeland (Fla.) 2025 defensive back Sammy Etienne and Huntington (W.Va.) 2025 safety Zah Jackson although each can multiple spots.
Overall, Russell is the 24th commitment for West Virginia in the 2025 class.
WVSports.com will have more with Russell in the near future.
