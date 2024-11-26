West Virginia adds versatile 2025 athlete Russell to class

West Virginia has added a versatile piece to the 2025 recruiting class with a commitment from Columbus (Oh.) Beechcroft 2025 athlete Tyrell Russell following an official visit to campus. Russell, 5-foot-11, 175-pounds, selected West Virginia over Toledo where he was previously committed along with other scholarship offers from Nebraska, Marshall and Akron. The Rivals.com two-star prospect had been committed to Toledo since July, but the Mountaineers turned up their interest after a strong senior season on the field. Recruiting coordinator Trey Neyer served as the primary contact and things only continued to build out from that point forward between the two.

Advertisement