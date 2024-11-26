Numbers and Notes: West Virginia football vs. UCF

West Virginia controlled the game in a 31-21 win over UCF and moved to 6-5 on the season. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snapshot of the game as well as the season moving forward. Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different position groups.

PASSING: --Redshirt senior quarterback Garrett Greene was blitzed on 15 dropbacks and completed 9-14 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. --Greene did not complete a pass over 20+ yards in the air, he was 0-2. --But on passes thrown 10-19 yards in the air Greene was a perfect 6-6 for 93 yards and a touchdown pass to Rodney Gallagher. --Greene was especially effective at the intermediate center portion of the field connecting on all five of his passes for 81 of his 118 yards. --Greene had one pass dropped. --Greene completed all three of his screen passes but only for 5 yards. --In play-action situations, Greene was 4-9 for 22 yards. --The average depth of the target was 8.3 yards.

RUSHING: --Out of the 218 rushing yards, a total of 170 came after contact for an average of 3.33 yards after contact per attempt. --Junior running back CJ Donaldson had 70 of his 96 yards after contact. --Donaldson and Greene led West Virginia with 3 forced missed tackles each. The Mountaineers had a total of 8 in the game. --West Virginia had 6 runs over 10+ yards, with Donaldson accounting for half of those. --A total of 9 of Donaldson's 19 rushing attempts resulted in a first down. --A total of 49 of Greene's non-sack rushing yards were on designed plays, while 13 came off scrambles.

RECEIVING: --West Virginia targeted the tight end 4 times for 3 catches for 8 yards. Through 11 games, the Mountaineers have now connected with the position 42 times for 458 yards and 3 touchdowns with Kole Taylor accounting for all but 57 of those yards and all 3 of the touchdowns. --West Virginia's running backs caught just one pass for a single yard. --Redshirt sophomore Hudson Clement was targeted on 8 of the 17 total targets. He finished with 81 of the 118 total passing yards. --All 5 of Clement's catches resulted in first downs. --Sophomore Rodney Gallagher caught both his targets for 13 yards and a touchdown. --West Virginia only had 46 of their 118 yards after the catch. --The long completion was just 26 yards. --West Virginia caught 4 of 5 contested catches with Clement leading the way reeling in a total of 3 of his 4 opportunities. --Pass catchers forced just 3 missed tackles, with Justin Robinson recording 2 of those.

BLOCKING: --West Virginia kept Garrett Greene clean on just 13 of 25 dropbacks or 52-percent. --Greene had on average 3.30 seconds to throw. --West Virginia had success running in the gap between the center and right guard with 7 carries for 61 yards. Two touchdowns were scored in the gap between the center and left guard while the Mountaineers had 11 carries for 52 yards there. Running behind the right guard West Virginia had 5 carries for 31 yards. On jet sweeps, West Virginia had 5 carries for 21 yards on both sides. --Laden Livingston paced West Virginia in pass blocking snaps grading out at 82.4 on 12 snaps. Ja'Quay Hubbard was tops in run blocking at 63.3 across 50 such snaps.