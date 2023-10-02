WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.
Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.
3 things I learned:
1–West Virginia does it again. The Mountaineers had already passed a lot of tests through the early portion of the schedule but you could still poke some holes in the 3-1 start if you really wanted to. West Virginia is supposed to beat an FCS team at home, even though it's a rivalry game Pittsburgh just isn't a very good football team and Texas Tech was down their starting quarterback on the road could all be looked at as reasons that contributed to the first three-game winning streak under Neal Brown.
It was already a weak argument because you can only beat the teams on your schedule and heading into the season it was universally believed that the Mountaineers had a very difficult month of September in front of them.
But even if you were trying to cast doubts on the start, the 24-21 win over TCU to move to 4-1 on the year should silence any of those.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.