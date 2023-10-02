1–West Virginia does it again. The Mountaineers had already passed a lot of tests through the early portion of the schedule but you could still poke some holes in the 3-1 start if you really wanted to. West Virginia is supposed to beat an FCS team at home, even though it's a rivalry game Pittsburgh just isn't a very good football team and Texas Tech was down their starting quarterback on the road could all be looked at as reasons that contributed to the first three-game winning streak under Neal Brown.

It was already a weak argument because you can only beat the teams on your schedule and heading into the season it was universally believed that the Mountaineers had a very difficult month of September in front of them.

But even if you were trying to cast doubts on the start, the 24-21 win over TCU to move to 4-1 on the year should silence any of those.