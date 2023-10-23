1–West Virginia implodes late. The Mountaineers led 24-20 in the fourth quarter and had just gotten off the field to force a punt. It was a chance for the offense to seize control of a game that had very much been a back-and-forth affair between the Mountaineers and Oklahoma State. But that didn't happen.

West Virginia would commit an egregious error on the ensuing punt when Andrew Wilson-Lamp collided with Preston Fox to force a fumble. The Pokes would score three plays later to take the lead and while the Mountaineers would even things up, more miscues and missed tackles allowed Oklahoma State to win the game.

Credit to the Mountaineers for bouncing back after a devastating loss the week prior on a Hail Mary and then after how poor things started against the Cowboys. But none of that matters in the end, it's a game defined by wins and losses.