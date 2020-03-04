1—Football is set to resume. While we’re all sitting around and lamenting over what has happened with the recent slide of the basketball team, something else is brewing in Morgantown. The Mountaineers football team will resume practicing for the 14-spring dates ahead of the Gold-Blue game April 18 and that is sure to generate some excitement around the university city.

The Mountaineers return a bulk of the team last year that showed signs at times, finishing 5-7 in the first year under Neal Brown despite a laundry list of attrition, injuries and youth. Yes, there are questions that are going to need to be ironed out about this team, namely on the offensive line, but the spring is going to give us the first peek of what that could look like. Have certain players developed on the field and in the weight room enough to take that next step? How is going to quarterback this team? Who will develop into the leaders and where are the strengths going to be?