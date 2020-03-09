1—The Mountaineers land a big one. It wasn’t a secret that West Virginia had made Spring Valley offensive lineman Wyatt Milum a top, if not the, top priority for the program on the recruiting trail in this cycle and it isn’t hard to see why that decision was made. The in-state native plays a position of need at offensive tackle and had collected a long list of scholarship offers from some of the nation’s elite football programs such Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Penn State, Florida State and more.

Not only was Milum important for the obvious reasons of landing one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the country, but his addition helps further cement that the Mountaineers are going to be major players for the top talent within the state’s borders. After landing both Sean Martin and Zach Frazier in the 2020 class, Neal Brown followed up with his biggest pull to date in Milum. It’s impressive under any circumstance, but when you consider the past difficulties of mining talent in the area it makes for even more of a sweeping impact than your typical commitment.

Milum gives West Virginia an early centerpiece in the class, and another example to point to in-state to show homegrown talent that they don’t have to go anywhere to have success at the highest level. That is significant as Brown continues to remake the program in order to make sure the best stay at home.