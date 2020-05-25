1—Tight end recruiting is finished. We’re not even through the month of May and West Virginia has already put a bow on the recruiting at the tight end position in the 2021 class. That is significant in the sense that the program has placed an emphasis on that spot in order to bring in more versatile bodies that can do a variety of things in the Neal Brown offensive scheme. And the coaches have found them in this cycle.

Jackson (Oh.) tight end Treylan Davis joined Swedish athlete Victor Wikstrom at the position in the class and each bring an interesting athletic profile with great size and speed at the spot. With those two in the fold, the Mountaineers will have a total of five scholarship tight ends on the roster by January of next year as both of these commitments plan to enroll early to start their careers.

Davis became a priority for the coaching staff because of his size, the physical element to his game and the fact he can create mismatches down the seam as a pass catcher. Along with West Virginia he received offers from programs such as Tennessee, Arkansas, Washington, Michigan State, Purdue, Indiana, Pittsburgh and Boise State among others. The physical blocker with plus pass catching skills is a perfect complement to the athletic specimen that Wikstrom could become at the college level.