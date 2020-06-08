1—Inching closer to a return. West Virginia is amid a phased approach to returning both coaches and the student athletes back to campus. That began June 8 through June 22 for the coaching staff and will start for the players June 15 going through June 29. That approach is going to include welcoming back not only the current players on the roster but those that signed with West Virginia in the 2020 cycle as prospects have indicated that they will be reporting to Morgantown June 12 to prepare for that date.

That is significant in the sense that things are starting to settle back to normal on that front but there is still a lot of work to be done. Testing will always be the critical piece to the puzzle and those involved are going to have to practice social-distancing guidelines as well as other measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. But there are contingency plans in place to help deal with that bridge if it needs to be crossed at some point as colleges return to campus.

To add to this the NCAA oversight committee, which West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons serves on, is currently looking at what the return to football could look like. According to reports, that is going to switch over from the voluntary workouts which will begin as part of the phased approach in June to allowing coaches access to players for eight hours a week in mid-July. From there, that would lead to a six-week fall camp in order to get those players ready for the start of a college football season.