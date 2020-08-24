WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—Practicing in full. For the first time since spring practice abruptly ended March 12, West Virginia is back working together as a full-team. Through the first nine practices of fall camp the Mountaineers employed the split squad method by dividing the roster into two different groups based on which players lived with one another or spent time together off the field. Those two different groups would then practice in different windows with reps divided between the older and younger players in each squad to maximize the work that they were getting.

After doing that for almost two weeks, the program has now shifted to a traditional practice bringing the team together and running through full drills as they would in a typical fall camp. That also brought forth the return of tackling in practice and the physical elements that weren’t present. Essentially, the Mountaineers are speeding toward the season and the pace is picking up to get there. That was on display with a two-hour, 88-play scrimmage that was conducted over the weekend.

While the split squad sessions had their benefits, such as allowing for more reps especially with some of the younger players that typically wouldn’t have that luxury, the full sessions are when the coaches will start trimming things down and settling on depth charts. Roster decisions will be made soon leading into the Sept. 12 opener against Eastern Kentucky and a bulk of that will come in these full practices.