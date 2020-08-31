WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—Quarterback decision likely expected this week. One of the lingering questions surrounding this West Virginia football team throughout the offseason is who is going to emerge as the starter from the battle for the quarterback job? We all know the situation at this stage with redshirt junior Jarret Doege squaring off against redshirt senior Austin Kendall. Both started games last year, with Doege emerging as the favorite heading into the off-season after leading the Mountaineers to two wins over the final three games. Before that however, it was Kendall that won the job heading out of fall camp last season and played through a hand injury that undoubtedly affected his performance.

The numbers between the two have been played out enough, but in the nine starts for Kendall the Mountaineers managed only three wins, while that total was two for Doege in three starts. At some point, results have to play into the picture and you’d think that is a factor the coaches are weighing.

Head coach Neal Brown hasn’t spent a lot of time focusing in on the position unless asked and some of that has been by design, as he admittedly realizes it is hard to judge their performances based on how the scrimmage situations and practices have been set up. Still, with the season opener on the horizon the time is nigh for Brown and company to make a call and give some direction to the offense.