WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—West Virginia finds a way to win. Good football teams can win games where they don’t play their best. In fact, it’s often the difference between a good football team and a bad one. The Mountaineers certainly didn’t play anywhere close to their best against Baylor with 12 penalties for over 100 yards and four critical turnovers. It was the second straight week that West Virginia played poorly enough to beat itself and that was a big contributing factor on the road at Oklahoma State. But this time, the Mountaineers did just enough to find a way to win despite a very difficult day all-around. Where the offense and special teams faltered, the defense rose to the occasion holding Baylor to 14 points in regulation and off the scoreboard despite plus field position throughout the day.

The defense harassed Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer with six sacks and a pair of interceptions including the penultimate one in overtime, while holding the Bears to 27 yards rushing.

Though the offense wasn’t able to string anything together consistently, the unit did manage two separate touchdown drives in regulation and scored when it needed to in order to win the game in overtime. It’s just another notch on the belt for head coach Neal Brown who trusts his team in these situations and it often pays off with wins. In his 15 games in Morgantown the Mountaineers are 5-2 in games decided by 7 or less points showcasing an ability to win these type of contests to date. That is despite this very much being a rebuild, one that the head coach acknowledges as well.