WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—The red zone did it. I know the focus in the 17-13 loss to Texas is going to be centered on the officiating and what unfolded in that arena. It’s only natural too with two calls overturned from the call on the field and what seemed like an obvious pass interference flag that wasn’t thrown on the final West Virginia offensive play in the end zone. And yes, you’d certainly have a gripe.

But even more of a factor is the fact that the strength of this West Virginia team all season long suddenly became a weakness in the red zone. Coming into this game, the Mountaineers had scored on 25 of their 26 attempts and even more impressive is that 20 of those had been touchdowns. That’s 80-percent on the season for the offense. That wasn’t the case against Texas as the Mountaineers were only 3-5 in the red zone and managed to only muster one touchdown against the Longhorns.

Those two empty possessions are more than West Virginia had through the first six games of the season and each came on the final two drives of the game. The Mountaineers managed to get in favorable situations on fourth down but both passes fell to the turf, ending any chance for a comeback.