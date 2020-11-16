WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—West Virginia has matched the 2019-win total. It took only eight games this time, but the Mountaineers now sit with five wins with two left to play. The 24-6 dominating win over TCU guarantees that West Virginia will finish the regular season at least with a .500 record and the possibility is certainly there for much more with games at home against Oklahoma and on the road at Iowa State left. It won’t be easy, obviously, but this was a significant feather in the cap for a Mountaineers team that is now undefeated at home on the season and is a win over the Sooners away for the first clean sweep inside Milan Puskar Stadium since the 2009 campaign. This team continues to show resiliency and while head coach Neal Brown is never going to tell you it’s been a smooth ride, results are what matter.

The goal this season was to continue the upward trajectory you saw toward the end of 2019 and outside a few late game let downs, it’s hard to argue that isn’t exactly what is unfolding on the field. Moral victories don’t matter and they aren’t something to be celebrated but we’re eight games into the season and there hasn’t been a single one where this team hasn’t been in it with a chance to win at the end.

That is progress. But clearly progress doesn’t come overnight and there are a few that you’d like to have back but football doesn’t work that way. You have to continue to grind things out, find ways to win and hopefully at the end of the year you have more numbers on the right side than the left by your record.