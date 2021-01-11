WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—Ups and downs for hoops. West Virginia had plenty of ups and downs on the basketball court over the last week and change. Two players are done, sophomore Oscar Tshiebwe for his career with the Mountaineers after leaving and freshman Isaiah Cottrell for the year after an injury. There were two massive second-half comebacks, one that fell just short at Oklahoma and another that was successful in a monumental 19-point rally against Oklahoma State. Then of course, things closed with a gut punch by giving away a second-half lead on the final possession with a three at home to No. 4 Texas.

You can’t ever say that following this team is boring. The Mountaineers now sit at 2-3 in the Big 12 Conference with a matchup against No. 2 Baylor on deck next. Yikes, it certainly doesn’t get any easier in this league. But there have certainly been some positives on the floor since this team lost two players and had to adjust their identity, especially on the offensive end.

This team is playing a different brand of basketball and has been getting solid efforts out of its shooting as well as some gutty performances to rally in games that they’ve been down. Of course, the defense has been an issue when it comes to stopping opponents from creating a layup line with drives to the basket and the middle of the floor. That’s certainly a sticking point, but at times things did improve in the second half against the Longhorns which could be a good sign moving forward.