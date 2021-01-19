WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—Basketball on pause. West Virginia had made it 13 games without any disruptions on their end but that all came crashing down when the program was forced to postpone three contests due to issues with COVID-19. The road trip to Baylor and then home contests against TCU and Oklahoma State were pushed back as the Mountaineers were unable to meet the thresholds established by the Big 12 Conference to play each of the games. It’s an unfortunate turn for a program that has prided itself on how it has avoided these issues through the first couple months of the season, but it also goes to show how fast things can change in this very uncertain climate with the virus.

For now, the pause is only three games but if West Virginia can return after that will depend entirely on testing and how things have progressed on that front. For now, that remains up in the air with a home game set for this coming Saturday on the road at Kansas State but that is far from a lock.