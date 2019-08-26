1—One player has a waiver approved, another suspended. West Virginia had an interesting week when it comes to personnel with a mix of good and bad news on the availability of players on the roster. First was the news that Alabama transfer VanDarius Cowan would not be eligible to play in the first four games of the season due to a suspension handed down by the NCAA. The good news, if there is any, is that this is not related to anything off-the-field and all indications are that he has been all in since some hiccups in the spring. The ramifications of Cowan not being eligible to play for the first four games are pretty clear cut as the Mountaineers will be without one of their most explosive and naturally gifted defenders for the first quarter of the year.

It’s also a sign that the coaches were aware of this outcome as Cowan was spending a lot of his time working with the second team unit at the bandit spot during media opportunities in fall camp. This is a blow to the defense, but it does help matters that Quondarius Qualls was one of the standouts of fall camp with his play at that spot after moving from the defensive line. That is going to soften the blow some but still the long wait for when Cowan, who sat out all of last season after transferring, is still underway.