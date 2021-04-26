WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—Spring ball in the books. West Virginia closed the book on the 15-practices this spring with the annual Gold-Blue game Saturday. The game, which was more like an event, was the culmination of the spring and featured a series of drills and live scrimmage situations which mirrored the practice sessions that were available to the media. The final score had the Gold team edging out the Blue 39-38 and of course it was decided by a rep where an offensive lineman had a pass broken up by a defensive lineman in a one-on-one setting. That's a testament to the nature of the event, but that still doesn't mean we weren't able to leave this spring with some valuable takeaways.

Senior quarterback Jarrett Doege is certainly moving better in the pocket and even kept the ball in a read situation in the red zone in the scrimmage. Listen, he's never going to be confused for a rushing quarterback but even slightly being able to move around in the pocket would be a major help. As for freshman Garrett Greene, he is clearly the more athletic of the two and brings an element that Doege simply doesn't have. But unlike Doege he is less consistent throwing the ball and understanding of where it needs to go and how it needs to get there. Though, he did make an impressive throw down the field to freshman Kaden Prather.

That battle will spill over into the fall, but for now Doege as the leg up although as I've mentioned before I believe there is a place for Greene to see work as part of a package.