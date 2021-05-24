Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1
WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.
Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.
3 things I learned:
1—Several enroll, others will join soon. As is the case every off-season, West Virginia is set to welcome a number of new players over the next couple weeks to both the football and basketball rosters. The Mountaineers still need most of the 2021 recruiting class and a couple transfers in football, while almost all of the basketball additions have yet to step foot on campus to join the team.
But that isn't entirely the case.
West Virginia welcomed several players at the May enrollment period to join the team with Florida International big man Dimon Carrigan joining the hoops roster and Illinois State cornerback transfer Charles Woods and Miami bandit linebacker Ja'Corey Hammett doing the same with football.
