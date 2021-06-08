Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—West Virginia has big recruiting weekend. West Virginia held the first major official visit weekend since the winter of 2020, and it didn’t disappoint. The overwhelming response was positive from both those that took the visits and various other sources. Obviously, that goes without saying when you hear “Let’s Go,” the universal signal for a West Virginia verbal commitment three times during the same weekend but it still needs to be said. The coaches were able to get some of their top targets to campus and left with essentially each of them highly impressed about the presentation of the program overall and how they could potentially fit into it.

While the identities of two of the commitments have yet to be revealed, it was still a massive haul for a West Virginia program that comes into the summer building some real momentum on the recruiting trail. Maurice Hamilton is a very strong start to the commitments kicking off when he announced his pledge Monday night. Speaking with various recruits they were highly impressed with the entire layout of the visit weekend from when they arrived on campus to when they left Morgantown.