Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1
WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.
Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.
3 things I learned:
1—West Virginia has big recruiting weekend. West Virginia held the first major official visit weekend since the winter of 2020, and it didn’t disappoint. The overwhelming response was positive from both those that took the visits and various other sources. Obviously, that goes without saying when you hear “Let’s Go,” the universal signal for a West Virginia verbal commitment three times during the same weekend but it still needs to be said. The coaches were able to get some of their top targets to campus and left with essentially each of them highly impressed about the presentation of the program overall and how they could potentially fit into it.
While the identities of two of the commitments have yet to be revealed, it was still a massive haul for a West Virginia program that comes into the summer building some real momentum on the recruiting trail. Maurice Hamilton is a very strong start to the commitments kicking off when he announced his pledge Monday night. Speaking with various recruits they were highly impressed with the entire layout of the visit weekend from when they arrived on campus to when they left Morgantown.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news