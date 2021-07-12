Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—Recruiting momentum continues. West Virginia has put together an excellent past few weeks on the recruiting trail rising from nearly the No. 50 class nationally all the way into the top 25. The Mountaineers hosted a total of 32 official visitors over three opportunities in June and has made the most of it with eight commitments from top targets on the board.

Those commitments have been Chandler (Az.) Hamilton quarterback Nicco Marchiol, Dallas (Ga.) East Paulding running back Justin Williams, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson cornerback Mumu Bin-Wahad, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage cornerback Jacolby Spells, Clearwater Academy (Fla.) defensive end Aric Burton, Harper Woods (Mi.) safety Christian Stokes, Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake defensive end Zion Young and Cleveland Heights (Oh.) offensive lineman Maurice Hamilton.

Just looking at that list you can see that those names make up some of the biggest priorities on the board for the program in this cycle and has generated some real momentum on the recruiting trail in Morgantown and nationally.