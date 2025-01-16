Darian DeVries talks road trip, Iowa State, Hansberry, during radio show

DeVries spoke about his team's two-game road trip which included a win over Colorado and then a loss to Houston. He also spoke on WVU's upcoming home game against No. 2 Iowa State as well as the play of Amani Hansberry.

It was more travel troubles for West Virginia as they embarked on their two-game road trip last week to Colorado and then to No. 10 Houston,.

The first of the two, the trip to Colorado, was an interesting one. DeVries and company dealt with delayed and different flights but then were able to get to the elevation in Colorado in time to practice.

"We for the first time this year practiced at the place we were going and it worked out fine," DeVries said.

The Mountaineers had to battle through second-half struggles, with DeVries partially attributing those to the higher altitude.

"I thought in the second half we were fatigued, whatever we want to put that on. It does take a day or two to kind of get used to it... I thought early we were great," DeVries said.

As far as the second part of the road trip, it had a lot less of a happy feel for WVU. The Mountaineers battled hard but lost to Houston on Wednesday night, citing Houston's ability to turn them over.

"In both those games like you mentioned, you can’t give those teams live ball turnovers. .. that ultimately was the difference in the game and why it didn’t come down to the last couple minutes to decide the outcome," DeVries said of the Houston loss.

DeVries added Houston's physicality on defense makes it hard to go against as well as to officiate against.

"I thought it was physical on both ends. I thought, for the most part, a fairly well-called game… Houston plays a certain style where they do it all the time and it’s hard to call all of it and they’re really good at it," DeVries said.