DB Gandy adds West Virginia football to growing offer list
Buford (Ga.) 2022 defensive back Ryland Gandy was already familiar with the West Virginia football program when they first got involved. That made a scholarship offer all the more exciting.
Gandy, 6-foot-0, 170-pounds, had been in contact with secondary coach Jahmile Addae prior to his departure to Georgia but defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley has picked up without missing a beat.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news