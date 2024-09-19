Advertisement
Greene says the Pitt loss is a 'hard lesson' as he continues to settle in
Greene says Pitt loss is a 'hard lesson' for West Virginia
• Wesley Shoemaker
Numbers and Notes: West Virginia football at Pitt
WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics from the 38-34 West Virginia loss to Pitt.
• Keenan Cummings
Neal's deal: Five key items from West Virginia football
WVSports.com looks at five key points from West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown's press conference.
• Keenan Cummings
Mountaineers in the Pros: Week Two
How former Mountaineers performed in the NFL in week two
• Wesley Shoemaker
DB Amir Morelan plans West Virginia visit
