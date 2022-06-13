DB Price has impressive official visit to West Virginia
Towson (Md.) Calvert Hall 2023 defensive back KP Price had been to West Virginia three times prior to his official visit but in this instance the fourth time was a charm.
That’s because the 6-foot-1, 183-pounder, might have had his best visit yet.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news