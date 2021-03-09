Minneola (Fla.) Lake Minneola defensive end Nick Campbell has developed into a top target for many college programs with one of those being none other than West Virginia.

Campbell, 6-foot-3, 255-pounds, released a top eight that consisted of West Virginia, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, Louisville and South Florida earlier this winter. That hasn’t stopped other programs from recently jumping into the picture with North Carolina State offering.