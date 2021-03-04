Ocala (Fla.) Forest defensive end Elijah Russell has gotten accustomed to the highs of the recruiting process but a recent offer from West Virginia had him fighting back emotions.

Russell, 6-foot-8, 225-pounds, already held offers from UAB, Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M, but the Mountaineers became the first power five school to jump into the picture. He had been in contact with defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley for quite some time which allowed him to develop a bond.