 WVSports - Dead period extended, how does it affect West Virginia football?
Dead period extended, how does it affect West Virginia football?

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Any hope for potential summer recruiting visits is now out the window.

The Division I Council has extended the ongoing dead period until at least through Aug. 31 ending any opportunity for visits at all until at least the potential start of a college football season.

The dead period has been in place since March 12 and has eliminated almost the entire spring visit period, the evaluation period, summer camp season and any opportunity for early official visits. All of it gone and erased.

