Defense at the heart of West Virginia basketball turnaround

The West Virginia Mountaineers basketball team held Oklahoma State to 41-points.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

The West Virginia offensive effort in Stillwater isn’t going to be featured on any award show.

The Mountaineers shot 39-percent from the field, 25-percent from three and only 55-percent from the foul line while managing to turn the ball over 20 times.

There was less than ideal ball movement as the offense was stagnant at times with only 8 assists on 19 made shots.

