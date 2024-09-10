PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Despite fumbling, WVU's offense still has full faith in Jahiem White

© Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
West Virginia's offense was in-sync for almost the entire afternoon on Saturday as they beat Albany 49-14.

Out of their nine drives on offense, seven of them ended in a touchdown. One of the two where the Mountaineers couldn't cash in is when Jahiem White fumbled the ball during the tail end of a 36-yard rush before the ball was jolted out of White's hands.

White's teammates said they are not worried about the fumble but hope it's going to help him continue to grow his game as he's only a true sophomore.

"He’s still just a true sophomore so he’s got a lot of football ahead of him it’s just a part of growing. Knowing when the play is over, not every play is going to be a touchdown but I think he responded well and obviously he’s going to be a great player for us," WVU QB Garrett Greene said.

White finished the night rushing for 100 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, while fellow running back CJ Donaldson said fumbling is part of the game.

"Flush it, it’s gone, you can’t get it back, goldfish memory. We can’t get it back so the only thing we do is next play mentality. It’s going to happen, it’s part of football, we practice things to help us prevent that type of thing but it’s going to happen," Donaldson said.

"Just like a quarterback possibly throwing an interception, it’s going to happen you just got to have that next-play mentality. And that’s something we focus on being mentally tough, you have to overcome some adversity. It’s a hard game, a physical game, things are going to happen so you got to be able to be mentally tough when those things come your way."

Donaldson also finished with over 100 yards rushing but said he and White's games are best when they work off each other, something that worked again Saturday after White's early touchdown run.

"Our game works back and forth speed, power. He kind of got us going early with that touchdown, so he definitely [lit] each other candle, that’s something we say in the offensive room, light them up, basically, bring somebody on with you. So I’d say Jahiem probably [lit] me up today," Donaldson said.


