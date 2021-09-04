Despite Leddie’s 3 TDs, WVU fails to knock off Maryland

Already nicknamed “The Baddest Man in Morgantown,” Leddie Brown’s performance on Saturday could have claimed him another city, at least for this week: College Park, Maryland.

Yet, the impact of Brown’s three touchdowns from scrimmage was dashed as West Virginia struggled to put forth an all-around effort against Maryland. A late score gave the Terrapins an insurmountable lead and, ultimately, the 30-24 win to open the season.

Brown’s performance, while mostly strong, acted as a bandage in hopes of covering up the Mountaineers’ many miscues.

West Virginia’s problems began early as the defense struggled to contain Maryland’s uptempo offense. Led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the Terrapin offense put up 17 points in the first half.

Along with countless offensive miscues for WVU, the team’s defense could hardly catch a break in the first two quarters. A second quarter interception from quarterback Jarret Doege proved costly, resulting in the Terrapins entering halftime with a seven minute advantage in time of possession.

Despite the Mountaineers’ woes, they held a 21-20 lead at the end of the first half.

The score would remain through the third quarter as the two teams traded possessions. Maryland kicker Joseph Petrino split the uprights to take a 23-21 lead with around nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Attempting to respond, a strong kick return by Winston Wright Jr. was followed up with a 39-yard reception by Sam James, placing the Mountaineers in the red zone. On the next play from scrimmage, Doege placed the ball into the waiting hands of a Maryland defender, ending any hope of a score on that drive.

Taking advantage of the turnover, Tagovailoa connected with wide receiver Rakim Jarrett for a 60-yard touchdown. West Virginia was able to counter with a Casey Legg field goal, but could not overtake the Terrapins before the final whistle.

Brown ended the afternoon with 120 all-purpose yards, including 77 on the ground. His three touchdowns were the only that West Virginia could muster all game.

Doege totaled 289 yards on 24-of-40 passing, but paled in comparison to Maryland’s Tagovailoa, who went 26-for-36 with 332 yards and three touchdowns.

Also to note was the play of Wright, who totaled 257 all-purpose yards.

Defensively, linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo led the way with 10 tackles.

Up Next: West Virginia will host LIU in next Saturday’s home opener. The game is scheduled for 5 p.m., and will be broadcast through Big 12 Now on ESPN+.