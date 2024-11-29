Despite the loss, multiple key moments serve as a learning lesson for WVU

Get 75% OFF on a WVSports.com subscription for the next 12 months (new subscribers-only)! A must-have for WVU fans! And it's a great gift idea too!

Heading into this Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament, WVU head coach Darian DeVries said these three games would help him learn about his team.

In the Mountaineers' second of those three games, it was an overtime loss to Louisville, but it gave DeVries some valuable lessons.

First, WVU played their second overtime game in as many days, having to deal with what looked like tired legs early and then battle back toward the end of regulation. DeVries did not use a lack of energy as an excuse, but it's hard not to think that played a role in the loss.

"I don't think we ran out of gas. We're not going to use that. I thought Louisville did a nice job, made some plays, were able to get to the free throw line, and certainly plenty of opportunities there to come out on top," DeVries said.

One of those opportunities to come out on top came at the end of regulation. Tied at 62-62, WVU had the ball with a chance to take the lead in the closing seconds. Javon Small would dribble the ball across half-court before he waited to try and get a screen. Once he started the action, it was too little too late, as the shot clock expired before Amani Hansberry's three-point attempt could be shot.

"We probably got started a little late on that possession. Would like to maybe have gone a second or two earlier. That had been working well for us, getting Javon and Amani out in a two-man game out in space. Like Javon said, they were trapping it some, so if they were going to trap on that possession, we were going to get a clean look from Amani, if they didn't, if they tried to play it one-on-one, we were going to get Javon on a big hopefully, going downhill," DeVries said.

Another component WVU had to deal with against the Cardinals was multiple players in foul trouble.

Tucker DeVries would foul out in overtime, and he played a total of 32 minutes. Sencire Harris also fouled out as he played 27 total minutes.

This meant there were a lot more guys off the bench who DeVries turned to. Jonathan Powell played 29 minutes, and Joseph Yesufu and KJ Tenner also played in more meaningful spots than they did on Wednesday against Gonzaga.

"We certainly had to have some maybe more unique lineups than we've had in this young season, and some guys in some spots they haven't played a lot. I thought the guys came in and did a great job in some roles maybe they weren't as familiar with. That's part of the game is when your opportunity comes to be ready, and I thought our guys did that tonight," DeVries said.

While the outcome wasn't what West Virginia wanted on Thursday, it was a valuable tool for DeVries. End-of-game possessions, finding energy late, as well as foul trouble are all things that WVU will most likely run into this season. Their hope is Thursday was a good teaching tool for when those moments arise.