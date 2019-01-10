SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is set to make $19,050,000 over the next six years.

WVSports.com obtained the information via a Freedom of Information Act request, which details that the total compensation for Brown begins at $3,050,000 and rises $50,000 each year over the course of the six-years of the deal ending at $3,300,000 in the 2024 season.

That also includes a buyout if Brown elects to terminate the agreement that starts at $4,000,000 on or before December 21, 2020 and drops to $3,500,000 from Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2022. The final portion of the deal that buyout is $1,000,000 from Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2024.

If West Virginia terminates the contract without clause, Brown would receive 100-percent of his remaining total compensation on or before Dec. 31, 2020 and that number drops to 75-percent from Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2024.

His assistant coach salary pool allocates a budget of not less than $3.5 million.

The contract also features a number of annual performance incentives including.

Conference: Participating in the Conference Championship Game: $100,000 Winning Conference Championship Game: $150,000 If the Conference does not have a championship game in a particular agreement year and university is named the Big 12 (or successor conference) champion in that same year: $250,000

Post Season Bowls:

Non-College Football Playoff Bowl Appearance (Big 12 Lower Tier Bowl): $25,000Non-College Football Playoff Bowl Win: $25,000Non-College Football Playoff Bowl Appearance (Higher Tier - Alamo, Camping World, Texas): $50,000Non-College Football Playoff Bowl Win (Higher Tier - Alamo, Camping World, Texas): $50,000 College Football Playoff Bowl Appearance: $150,000 CFP Bowl Win: $150,000 CFP Semifinal Appearance: $200,000 CFP National Championship Appearance: $250,000 CFP National Championship Title: $300,000

Coach of the Year Awards: Big 12 Coach of the Year: $50,000 National Coach of the Year (Eddie Robinson, Walter Camp, Bobby Dodd, Bear Bryant, AP): $100,000

Academic Performance Rating: 945 to but not including 965: $20,000 965 or higher: $30,000