PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

DL Brandon Caesar has his best football ahead of him

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Cleveland Heights (Oh.) defensive lineman Brandon Caesar has impressed since he arrived in high school.

His former defensive line coach Aaron Manningham can certainly testify to that.

Advertisement

Manningham worked with Caesar from when he first arrived with the program until the summer before his junior season and got a good look at what he brings to the table.

“He is definitely a super hard worker, super high energy guy. He’s definitely a leader. He’s the type of person who is not afraid and self-motivated,” Manningham said. “He loves the game and loves to work.”

Even as a freshman, Caesar showed the ability to process the game, and he was eager to not only work to improve his understanding but also loved to be pushed on the field.

Off the field, Caesar keeps a low profile and is more of a traditional type who is well-spoken and educated.

A natural talent, Caesar stood out to Manningham given the fact that he not only played football but competed in track at 6-foot-3, 230-pounds. He also proved impressive on the field as he was strong at the point of attack, displayed strong hands, and displayed a strong on-the-field intelligence.

“He has a great frame and a lot of tools to work with,” he said.

Manningham believes that Caesar would best fit as a five-technique defensive end at the next level, but he also has shown the ability to even get some snaps at the three-technique. However, he is better equipped to anchor the edge and handle a role as an odd-front defensive end.

And his best football is very much still ahead of him.

“He is far from playing his best ball. I only saw a glimpse of what he can be. I really feel like his ceiling can be really high and West Virginia is great at developing guys, so I really feel like his best football is ahead of him,” Manningham said.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvZGwtY2Flc2FyLWhhcy1oaXMtYmVzdC1mb290YmFsbC1h aGVhZC1vZi1oaW0iLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2Zw aXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBk dDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0g ZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1l bnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5j ID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9u IG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24K ICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMi OwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0p KCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZj Nz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRndlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3 cyUyRmRsLWNhZXNhci1oYXMtaGlzLWJlc3QtZm9vdGJhbGwtYWhlYWQtb2Yt aGltJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNzQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8 L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK