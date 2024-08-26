His former defensive line coach Aaron Manningham can certainly testify to that.

Manningham worked with Caesar from when he first arrived with the program until the summer before his junior season and got a good look at what he brings to the table.

“He is definitely a super hard worker, super high energy guy. He’s definitely a leader. He’s the type of person who is not afraid and self-motivated,” Manningham said. “He loves the game and loves to work.”

Even as a freshman, Caesar showed the ability to process the game, and he was eager to not only work to improve his understanding but also loved to be pushed on the field.

Off the field, Caesar keeps a low profile and is more of a traditional type who is well-spoken and educated.

A natural talent, Caesar stood out to Manningham given the fact that he not only played football but competed in track at 6-foot-3, 230-pounds. He also proved impressive on the field as he was strong at the point of attack, displayed strong hands, and displayed a strong on-the-field intelligence.

“He has a great frame and a lot of tools to work with,” he said.

Manningham believes that Caesar would best fit as a five-technique defensive end at the next level, but he also has shown the ability to even get some snaps at the three-technique. However, he is better equipped to anchor the edge and handle a role as an odd-front defensive end.

And his best football is very much still ahead of him.

“He is far from playing his best ball. I only saw a glimpse of what he can be. I really feel like his ceiling can be really high and West Virginia is great at developing guys, so I really feel like his best football is ahead of him,” Manningham said.