Lewis, 6-foot-5, 240-pounds, had narrowed his list down to West Virginia, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin but the Mountaineers had emerged as one of the front runners given his experiences on his first visit to Morgantown Feb. 16.

West Virginia landed one of its top targets on the defensive line when Williamstown (N.J.) defensive end Aaron Lewis committed to the Mountaineers football program.

He returned to campus for the annual Gold-Blue game and that was enough to seal his pledge in favor of the Mountaineers after yet another highly productive campus visit.

"When I went to West Virginia each time it got better and better," he said. "When I was at West Virginia I felt the energy and the love. I just felt like I was a part of it. That played a big part."

It was a trip that originally wasn’t set to happen as Lewis was expected to head to Michigan before changing his plans and he was able to see the coaches in action. That stuck out as the Mountaineers were a high energy coaching staff.



An athletic defensive end, Lewis is a prospect that was a priority for the coaches given his size and ability to create havoc off the line of scrimmage. He is expected to play one of the outside spots in the scheme and could move from a three to a five technique as well as bounce around on the edge in certain situations.

"I see myself moving around and being active on the line and that's the most efficient way to use me," Lewis said.

Running backs coach Chad Scott served as the lead recruiter for Lewis and developed a strong relationship during the course of the process. He also was heavily involved with defensive line coach Jordan Lesley, who was a central figure in his recruitment as well.

“I personally really like Coach Lesley. I think he does care about the players. He talked about the draft but also developing me as a man in the real world. His main focus was getting a degree,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect had been several places for visits including Ohio State, Penn State, Syracuse and others but selected the Mountaineers due to his comfort level with the school.

Lewis is an early enrollee and will arrive at West Virginia in January to start his career.

Overall, Washington becomes the fourth commitment for the Mountaineers in the 2020 class and represents the first on the defensive line.

All three of the previous commitments had come on the offensive side of the ball with Bay City (Mi.) Central wide receiver Devell Washington, Danville (Ky.) Boyle County wide receiver Reese Smith and Tallahassee (Fla.) Chiles quarterback Garrett Greene selecting West Virginia.

WVSports.com will have more with Lewis in the near future.