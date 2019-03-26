Donahue embracing attacking style on defensive front
Reese Donahue couldn’t fight back the excitement.
Trust me, he tried.
But when asked about the potential of playing in more of an attacking role on the defensive line instead of playing his part by eating up blocks, he started with the cliché.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news