ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games

In their last outing, West Virginia fell to Iowa State 28-16. This weekend, the Mountaineers host Kansas State.
We'll use ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) to analyze the remaining schedule and predict how WVU might fare in those matchups. The Mountaineers are currently ranked No. 38 in the FPI, down five spots from last week.
Kansas State is ranked No. 21 by ESPN and is coming off a 31-28 win over Colorado.
According to ESPN’s formula, WVU is favored in three of its remaining games. The formula has been accurate so far, going 5-1 in its projections this season.
Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.
In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of West Virginia winning each of its remaining games on the 2024 football schedule.
Below you will find ESPN's pre-season predictions. This should allow you to track the overall changes throughout the season.
