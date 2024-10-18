ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games

In their last outing, West Virginia fell to Iowa State 28-16. This weekend, the Mountaineers host Kansas State.

We'll use ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) to analyze the remaining schedule and predict how WVU might fare in those matchups. The Mountaineers are currently ranked No. 38 in the FPI, down five spots from last week.

Kansas State is ranked No. 21 by ESPN and is coming off a 31-28 win over Colorado.

According to ESPN’s formula, WVU is favored in three of its remaining games. The formula has been accurate so far, going 5-1 in its projections this season.