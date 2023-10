West Virginia had this past weekend off but will get back on the field this Thursday when they take on former WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen and the Houston Cougars.

We'll use ESPN's Football Power Index to look at the remaining schedule and their predictions on how WVU will fare in those games. WVU is currently ranked No. 43 by the network's model, which is down one spot from last week.

The Mountaineers are expected to win five of the remaining seven games.