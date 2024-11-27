Behind Enemy Lines: Texas Tech

What can you expect from the Red Raiders? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in RedRaiderSports.com writer Justin Apodaca.

1. What's the pulse on this Texas Tech team at 7-4? Has this been about what was expected?

This Texas Tech team had the air come out of the bubble on two occasions, and the coaching staff is pretty frustrated by these now with the jumbled mess atop the conference, but first the loss in Fort Worth against TCU where Tech had a 13-point lead midway through the fourth quarter and saw it slip away.

The second was the loss earlier this month against Colorado where Tech was in it despite the offensive line having tons of issues run blocking but ultimately fell short at home in front of a sold-out crowd. Tech gets one of those, we're talking about a completely different season. Tech has a chance to win eight regular season games for the first time since 2009 on Saturday, meaning progress under McGuire, but it's not been fast enough for some.

2. What's the situation at quarterback with Behren Morton and how has he played this season? Strengths/weaknesses?

Morton has been a rollercoaster this season. While being very productive when you look at the box score, Morton's numbers are a touch deceiving, but he is coming off an excellent showing against Oklahoma State.

Morton can get flustered under pressure, understandably so with his injury history and a lack of trust in the O-line, and it's bit Tech this season. It bit Tech last weekend in Stillwater. Just a bit up and down at times and we will see how he handles a different defensive look than Tech has seen this season from WVU.

3. What type of offense will the Red Raiders use and who are the playmakers to watch? Still playing with a lot of tempo?

Tech's offense is very balanced on the whole. OC Zach Kittley has been able to engineer quick starts lately but hasn't been able to sustain it, leading to Tech's tendency to not put teams away. The tempo is game-dependent, and Tech used it the most all year against OSU en route to seven offensive touchdowns, mostly leaning on tempo to pass concepts. The playmakers have a couple of familiar faces, but Tech has overhauled the receiver room, and for very good measure.

RB Tahj Brooks is still the bell-cow back, he is now Tech's all-time leading rusher, but the offense has been opened up because of slot receiver Washington State transfer Josh Kelly, who has 873 yards on 80 receptions this year. Florida transfer Caleb Douglas is also a major factor as a deep ball threat, posting 715 yards on 52 receptions this year. Tech also utilizes its tight ends a ton, a trio of guys who play is led by 6-foot-9 Mason Tharp and complimented by Arizona State transfer Jalin Conyers and Elon transfer Johncarlos Miller II.

4. Same on defense?

Defensively, it's been a very, very tough year for Tech. DC Tim DeRuyter's unit has taken a step back and was a major reason for those setbacks. This is one of the youngest units in the nation with a true sophomore starting at free safety and nickel (or STAR). Tech's linebackers are the best unit on the team but still have had their issues in coverage this season.

That group is led by Jacob Rodriguez who is the team leader in tackles (112), TFLs (8.5), and sacks (4). That sack number should be telling, Tech has not been able to impact the passer all year, stemming from a youthful room that lost it's two best to knee injuries in the pre-season, but it's not much of an excuse and it's been abysmal.

5. Any injuries of note? Keys to this game and how do you see it playing out?

Tech is a bit banged up on the interior defensive line coming out of Stillwater. Look for De'Braylon Caroll (52) and Quincy Ledet Jr. (5), Tech's two eldest defensive tackles, in pre-game. Both are listed as questionable for the contest and are dealing with ankle issues. My biggest key for Tech will be handling the WVU run game.

I have enjoyed watching the WVU tape this year with all of the motions and misdirection they use in the run game with two very contrasting backs in Donaldson and White. Eye discipline and angles have been a struggle for this Tech defense, so I really see this one being relatively higher scoring than most would anticipate, but I'll lean to the Red Raiders here.