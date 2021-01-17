Examining advanced statistics from West Virginia QB Doege
The West Virginia 2020 season is wrapped up and as part of that WVSports.com takes a look back at some of the things that unfolded during the course of the year.
Today, we examine how redshirt junior quarterback Jarret Doege fared in some of the various advanced statistics provided by PFF over the course of his ten games.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news