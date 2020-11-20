Examining the West Virginia basketball roster for this season
The West Virginia basketball roster has taken shape for this season. So WVSports.com takes a look at what the roster will look like and which players fit in where heading into next season.
We break down the positions as well as how the lineup could look this fall with the season approaching and most of the dust settled from the off-season moves.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news