West Virginia has made its quarterback selection and it doesn’t come as a surprise.

JT Daniels, the fourth-year transfer from Georgia, was tabbed as the starting option under center after a fall camp competition that never felt too competitive to start.

Daniels brings a veteran presence to the position that was lacking elsewhere on the roster. The fourth-year quarterback has thrown for 4,840 yards with 32 touchdowns and 16 interceptions across his time at both Georgia and USC compared to 32 total passes out of the other three arms in the race.