Fast-rising 2021 tackle Zandamela discusses West Virginia football offer
Clearwater Academy International (Fla.) 2021 offensive lineman Bruno Zandamela hasn’t been playing the game of football long but that hasn’t stopped programs from entering his recruitment.
With one of those being West Virginia.
The Mountaineers extended a scholarship offer to the 6-foot-8, 310-pounder, after watching his team against Elder in Ohio.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news