Fast-rising 2021 tackle Zandamela discusses West Virginia football offer

Zandamela plans to take a visit to see the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Clearwater Academy International (Fla.) 2021 offensive lineman Bruno Zandamela hasn’t been playing the game of football long but that hasn’t stopped programs from entering his recruitment.

With one of those being West Virginia.

The Mountaineers extended a scholarship offer to the 6-foot-8, 310-pounder, after watching his team against Elder in Ohio.

