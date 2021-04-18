Middletown (De.) defensive end Tomiwa Durojaiye has seen his recruitment take off in recent weeks.

Durojaiye, 6-foot-5, 250-pounds, didn’t even receive his first offer until this past January and the first power five didn’t come until mid-March.

But since then, he’s added 16 total scholarships including recent tenders from West Virginia, Michigan and Arkansas with a lot more showing interest.

“It feels good that a lot of the hard work is paying off,” he said.