First contact for OL Nelson leads to West Virginia offer
Orlando (Fla.) Boone offensive lineman Leyton Nelson is starting to sort through his list of options, but things become more and more difficult as other programs jump into the mix.
One of the most recent is West Virginia as the Mountaineers extended a scholarship offer after their first phone conversation with running backs coach Chad Scott.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news