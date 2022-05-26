Family was always at the center of the recruiting process for Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands 2023 athlete Rodney Gallagher from the start.

So, it was appropriate that Gallagher was flanked by his family including a picture of his late mother when he made one of the biggest decisions of his young life in announcing his college commitment to West Virginia.

And ultimately it was that feeling of family that led him to Morgantown for the next four years. It wasn’t the original plan as Gallagher had initially planned to take a series of official visits and then announce a college choice July 4, but when you know you know.

And Gallagher certainly knew.