West Virginia will open the regular season today against Penn State and WVSports.com takes a look at five players to watch leading into that contest.

Sophomore running back CJ Donaldson

2022 statistics: 87 carries for 526 yards and 8 touchdowns, 9 catches for 27 yards.

Reason: By now everybody knows the story of Donaldson, a one-time tight end who transitioned to running back for the first time in his football career last summer as a true freshman. It didn’t take long for Donaldson to make his impact and become a central piece to the backfield prior to a lower leg injury that caused him to miss the remainder of the season. Since then, Donaldson has spent an entire off-season as a running back and developed some of the nuances at the position that he simply didn’t possess last season. Head coach Neal Brown has referred to Donaldson as a future star and all the makings are there for him to take an even bigger leap in year two.